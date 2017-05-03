Intersection to close next week for Bulloch Co. traffic circle project

Two roundabouts being built on the outskirts of Statesboro have some drivers wondering if it will help a pair of crowded intersections.

The location in question is located in Five Points, which is in between Rushing Road and Burkhalter Road. Drivers have plenty of warning about what's ahead as crews have begun the construction to widen the roads leading to the intersection and extending curbs to show where the roundabout will go.

County leaders tell us they went with the design due to the number of wrecks and near crashes at both sites. They'll close one intersection starting Monday, and it will stay closed until early June.

We spoke to one driver who does not expect this to fix the problem.

“Honestly, I think it's a mistake. I think it's a whole bunch of wasted money that won't do anything different than a four-way stop," said Statesboro resident, John Howard.

Catrina Grant says this spot needs something based on what she sees every day at work.

“Last month, I lost count. In one day at work here, I saw 15 cars run the stop sign,” said Grant, a store clerk.

County leaders announced plans for the intersection earlier this year. They believe a roundabout will cut down on crashes but keep traffic moving smoothly.

They'll do the same at Langston Chapel Road and Burkhalter Court. Both sides have new subdivisions nearby bringing much more traffic. Next Monday, they'll detour traffic from that project for a month.

“It's definitely going to be a holdup for some people,” said Howard.

Grant says they needed to do something here. But she's not sure if drivers will ever get used to it.

“I've seen the plans and it's gorgeous. But I'm not sure it will still be gorgeous in the end,” said Grant.

The detour comes Monday just up the road from Langston Chapel Elementary and Middle Schools.

A spokesperson from Bulloch County schools tells me they already have routes in place to deal with construction hours.

The county expects the contractor to finish the project sometime in August.

