'Savannah Forward' meeting Wednesday night for Savannah's 4th District

The second “Savannah Forward” town hall meeting to help city officials chart a strategic plan for the next five years was held at the Jewish Education Alliance on Abercorn Street Wednesday night.

The meeting was for District 4 residents and was hosted by District 4 Alderman Julian Miller.

The Savannah Forward campaign will ultimately identify five goals for the city to work toward in a strategic plan and they will be determined with public input at these town hall meetings. Roughly 100 people attended the meeting in District 3 Tuesday night.

People were encouraged to offer opinion and suggestion. In fact, Alderman Miller said the public is often more in tune with issues in their community than government officials and almost always more passionate about them.

Wednesday's meeting will be moderated by the consultant firm the city has contracted to accumulate and analyze the information that will dictate the strategic plan.

A top concern for people living in District 4 included crime, specifically car break-ins. Another is development and historic preservation.

"We can do anything we want to, but we can't do everything. What's going to be our priority for the next five years,” asked Miller.

"I'm advocating that the city considers adopting an ordinance to protect historic street pavement, curbs, sidewalks. Currently, the city's preservation ordinance only protects buildings and monuments, but everything between them is vulnerable to be torn out by a streets department or an overzealous road crew,” said SCAD Architectural History Department Chair Dr. Robin Williams.

Thursday, the meeting is in District 5 at the Liberty City Community Center at 6 p.m. If you can't make it, there is a survey online.

