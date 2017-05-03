Downtown Savannah shopping tax to go toward more Metro Police presence

If you shop in Downtown Savannah, you should know that starting in July, a 25-cent fee will apply to most purchases on sale more than $10 in the Historic District.

Where will that money go? We did some digging to clear up the confusion.

Broughton Street is where many people go to empty their wallets downtown. They say pennies make dollars...well in this case, quarters could make $2.5 million. In just two months, the money you spend downtown will include the 25-cent flat service fee on any bill above $10. That money is being used to keep you safe.

"This 25-cent is going to help protect Savannahians, visitors, students...you," said Savannah business owner, Rule Joyner, Savannah Serves.

Your pocket change is taking on a new purpose if you plan to spend it in the Historic District. The city and "Savannah Serves" hope that a collection of your quarters will raise a couple million dollars to provide 30 additional Metro Police officers to patrol the streets of downtown.

"If there is an issue that happens downtown, you don't have police officers running from the west side of Savannah or leaving the east side of Savannah to come downtown to take care of what's going on on a Saturday night. You're going to have ample police force there," Joyner said.

Joyner, a downtown business owner and board member of Savannah Serves, says despite popular belief, only a portion of the funds raised through the new fee will go to the Ambassador program and the Green Team, a unit responsible for the maintenance and beautification of downtown, while 60 percent will go to providing more Metro Police presence. With that in mind, it's a fee some Savannah residents don't mind paying.

"I would have no problem with that, you know? We want to portray a city that provides security and trust and feel safe at all times," Joyner said.

Savannah Serves feels that a simple quarter can be a game changer for downtown dwellers and the nearly 13 million visitors our city gets each year.

"We don't want our city to be portrayed as a place that is dangerous to come to," said Sylvia Shipmon, who lives in Savannah. "On the weekends, it's stressful. It's stressful for the police. We are undercovered."

"It is going to support Metro, it is going to get us more police officers within this burdened area, and it is the best way we know to do it. If you do want that extra support, if you do want to support downtown, you do want to make it safe, you are looking for ways to fix this problem, ways to be part of the solution, then get on board," Joyner said.

