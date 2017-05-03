Negotiations underway for new Omni Hotel on Hutchinson Island

Officials with the Trade and Convention Center tell us a new Omni Hotel may be on its way to Hutchinson Island.

We're told the contract isn't finalized yet and they're still in negotiations. A final contract is expected within seven months.

There is only one other Omni Hotel in the state and it's in Atlanta. An Omni opened on Hilton Head Island in 2012.

