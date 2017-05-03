Thunderbolt, Juliette Gordon Low elementary schools to soon merge

Two Savannah-Chatham public schools will soon be merging and even getting a new name.

The board held a meeting Wednesday at the Whitney Administrative Complex where they voted to change the name. It will now be "School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary."

If you'll remember, this past weekend, a closing ceremony was held for Thunderbolt Elementary, which will be closing this month. The principal at the new Juliette Low - Dr. Jake Wilson - says he has already been talking to students at both schools and will continue to do that throughout the school year. He wants students to be able to make some of the decisions regarding the school. He says they might actually start the combining process of the two schools for summer school.

"We want to make sure that the experience of a new school when you're combining two schools is inclusive of both student populations, and so we've tried to make every effort to include both sets of kids. We're changing our motto, we're changing our logo, and we're letting the kids help in what we become," said Dr. Jake Wilson, Principal.

Dr. Wilson says the plan is to make this new school even better than the previous two schools.

