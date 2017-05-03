Good News: Bay Street Blues holding fundraiser for MS Walk in honor of Don Logana

Bonnie Walden, the owner of Bay Street Blues, is holding a month-long fundraiser for the MS Walk in honor of Don Logana.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Jell-O shots throughout May, as well as 50 percent of total sales this Friday and Saturday, will be donated as part of the "Do it For Don" campaign. The bar will also be selling plastic eggs with prizes inside, and T-Shirts specially designed to remember Don in what Walden hopes is the biggest fundraiser Bay Street Blues has ever held.

"We worked with him every year during the month of May for Multiple Sclerosis, but without him, we wanted to do it in his honor. It's very difficult. I knew this month would be extremely hard for the Bay Street Blues family, so we wanted to incorporate some fun events to remember Don by, where people can come in and remember him and enjoy themselves at the same time," Walden said.

Bay Street Blues will also hold a karaoke contest in Don's honor, Saturday night from 8-11 p.m. It will be $10 per song and all proceeds go to the fight against MS.

