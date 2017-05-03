Georgia Lt. Gov. Cagle tours Daniel Defense

Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, Casey Cagle, stopped in the Coastal Empire Wednesday.

He toured Daniel Defense's facility in Black Creek.

Coming this summer, the business is set to expand, bringing 75 new jobs to the state.

Cagle spoke about the current campus carry bill sitting on Governor Nathan Deal's desk.

"This is a state that is very pro second amendment. I personally have a very strong record on the second amendment. I believe very strongly that the governor will sign it and we will continue to make certain that gun owners' rights are not infringed upon,” said Lt. Gov. Cagle.

On Sunday, Cagle announced his plan to run for governor. His stop at Daniel Defense Wednesday was a part of a statewide campaign tour.

