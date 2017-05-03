4 juveniles arrested for series of HHI business burglaries

Four juveniles have been arrested as the result of a series of business burglaries on Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office identified and detained the four after an investigation into the burglaries taking place at Matthews Court. The crimes started in the early morning hours of April 23 when police say suspects broke a window at Sexy by Nature, went into the business and stole merchandise. The same morning, the suspects tried to break through a window of neighboring business, Sea Island Land Survey, but weren't able to get inside.

Investigators say this past Saturday, the suspects again broke a window at Sexy by Nature, stealing merchandise. Early Sunday morning, they went back and smashed the front glass door of Super Mercado El Don Juan, stealing cash and merchandise. Video surveillance footage and other evidence was collected for review at each scene.

After reviewing the footage and obtaining information from a patrol deputy on the possible identity of one of the suspects involved, investigators were able to find him at school on Monday. He was transported to the sheriff's office Hilton Head Island substation and interviewed, which confirmed suspicions of his involvement in the second Sexy by Nature burglary as well as the Super Mercado El Don Juan burglary. He was detained and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, where he was held pending an appearance before the Beaufort County Family Court on petitions for two counts of burglary in the second degree.

Further investigation led authorities to identify the three other male juveniles involved in the burglaries. They tracked them down on Tuesday - two of them at school and the other at a local restaurant. Interviews of all three confirmed their involvements in the burglaries and corroborated accounts of the first juvenile detained.

One juvenile interviewed on Tuesday was detained for burglarizing Sexy by Nature both times, and the Super Mercado El Don Juan, another was detained for burglarizing Sexy by Nature both times as well as damaging the window of Sea Island Land Survey, and the third was detained for his involvement in the second Sexy by Nature burglary. Like the juvenile arrested Monday, all three arrested Tuesday were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, where they will be held pending appearances before the Beaufort County Family Court on juvenile petitions for their various charges.

Investigators say some of the property reported stolen was recovered following the identification of the four suspects. The ages of the juveniles range from 13 to 16 years old. They are persons of interest in other property crimes on Hilton Head as well and may face additional charges through petitions to the family court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Pat Murphy at 843.255.3413 or CrimStoppers at 1.888.Crime.SC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

