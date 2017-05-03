SCCPSS board votes for Brock Elementary overhaul

Brock Elementary was a hot topic of discussion at Wednesday’s Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board meeting.

The board was presented with a resolution basically saying they were going to turn the school upside down, but board member Julie Wade was the loner on this vote as she wanted to see more details including where the money was coming from before moving forward.

"Brock is our school that we've not seen enough progress so we've decided to this pretty dramatic action and we feel because we've used the turnaround process before that we need to use it in this case and we feel that we have a plan that will allow us to see accelerated achievement,” said Dr. Ann Levett.

The board voted to overhaul Brock Elementary. They've already replaced 49 percent of the staff and they're considering a longer school calendar.

Right now, the students are on a 180-day schedule, they want to move that to 206 days for Brock students.

Brock at this point, is suffering the most,” said District 3 board member, Cornelia H. Hall.

Last year 192 students qualified for retention, but after summer school that number dropped to a little more than 100 kids being held back. But this is going to take money, to the tune of $250,000 but school officials tell me they asked for $500,000 but they do have $250,000 from carry over funds.

Most board members are all on board and it got heated.

"There is no question that we need to turn this school around, and whatever it takes to turn this school around and we are only talking $250,000,” said Ruby D. Jones, District 8 board member.

"If we don't have the money in the budget we're going to have to come up with some way to get the money in the budget. These schools have to be turned around,” said Irene G. Hines, District 5 board member.

"Where are we getting this money from, we just went through the budget and we're $17 million short I understand $250,000 isn’t a huge amount in our budget but I think it’s fair to know where that money is coming from,” said Julie M. Wade, District 1 board member.

Windsor Forest Elementary School was taken off of the state's focus list for their performance. Keep in mind though this is different from the failing schools list.

Also happening during Wednesday's meeting, a sendoff for Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy. This was the last meeting he will attend before retirement.

The board recognized Lockamy for 12 years of service. He was also given several awards by State Senator Lester Jackson and Representative Carl Gilliard.

