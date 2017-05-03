SCHP: Fatal wreck at Sea Island Parkway and Cougar Drive

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed to WTOC that a fatal wreck occurred at Sea Island Parkway and Cougar Drive, Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District responded to the two-vehicle wreck at 4 p.m. When they got there, they found a female with severe injuries in her Honda sedan.
Officials say a truck used for hauling debris was headed towards St. Helena when it's large metal-framed trailer came loose from the hitch. It went into oncoming traffic, striking the Honda head-on.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.