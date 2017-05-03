Verizon Wireless customers experiencing service issues around Sc - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Verizon Wireless customers experiencing service issues around Screven Co.

(Source: downdetector.com) (Source: downdetector.com)
SCREVEN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Verizon Wireless customers are experiencing cell service issues in and around Screven County.

According to the Verizon Outage map on downdetector.com, there are three “zones” experiencing issues. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly