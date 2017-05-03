Medical examiner testifies in 2015 murder trial of Montgomery Co - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Medical examiner testifies in 2015 murder trial of Montgomery Co. sheriff

COCHRAN, GA (WTOC) -

The trial continues for a couple accused of killing Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor in 2015.

Jim Lowery and Dixie Best face murder charges for leading a chase in which O'Connor crashed.

Wednesday, medical examiners testified to the internal injuries from the crash that caused O'Connor’s death. The also testified the sheriff had consumed alcohol earlier in the day, but he was below DUI levels.  

Lowery's accused of shooting at the sheriff and other law enforcement officers chasing him and causing the crash.

(Information was provided from The Vidalia Advance for our report.)

