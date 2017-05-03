Fundraiser held for My MS-Team Don at Billy’s Place in Savannah

This weekend, WTOC walks for Team Don. We are asking all of you to join us at Daffin Park on Saturday.

To raise money for Team Don and MS, folks got together Wednesday night at Billy's Place. Savannah's BEST Connections hosted the event, featuring a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds going towards the fight against multiple sclerosis.

Something Don was so passionate about.

"With losing Don in November, we banded together and we're going to try to continue that in his honor. We're doing it for Don,” said Tony Rahn, team captain of My MS- Team Don.

Just a reminder that after the walk, there's a karaoke contest at Bay Street Blues from 8 to 11 p.m.

