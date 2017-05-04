First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms remain possible Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with a risk of scattered showers and isolated strong or severe thunderstorms.

A few showers are possible, primarily west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning. A greater chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives during the afternoon hours. The chance of rain will increase from west to east.

As rain weakens in western Georgia, an outflow boundary, cool rush of air, will be sent eastward. This may spark new showers and thunderstorms west and southwest of Savannah by early afternoon. If these develop, the threat of strong storms will push northeastward through the rest of the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may redevelop through the afternoon and evening.

There is a Marginal [1/5] Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening across the entire Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry. The greatest risk of rain and stormy weather will occur between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. The risk of severe weather will end completely once a cold front sweeps through your area. This risk may be adjusted in later forecasts so stay tuned.

This will not be a drought-busting rain and, unfortunately, storms will remain scattered through Thursday evening. While some will get a quick soaking, others may miss significant rain altogether.

The Forecast dries out gradually Friday with gusty winds. Cool, breezy conditions will continue well into the weekend.

