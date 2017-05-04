New WTOC Storm Chaser deploying Thursday to track severe storm threat

There’s a new vehicle about to cruise the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The WTOC First Alert Weather team can’t wait to get it out on the road. It’s a new Ford Expedition with four wheel drive, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, and a five-star crash rating. The vehicle is your new WTOC StormChaser.

The First Alert Storm Chaser, powered by Lasky Cooper Law, will be deployed Thursday afternoon as the risk of strong thunderstorms increases across our area.

This state-of-the-art vehicle is packed with the latest live video technology and weather instruments.

These tools can provide live-streaming video during severe weather as well as recording data as thunderstorms impact communities across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.

This First Alert Storm Chaser is indispensable. Video and data observed by the First Alert Forecast Team, as well as you at home, will not only improve our severe weather tracking capabilities but also provide useful severe weather reports to the National Weather Service.

Stay with the First Alert Forecast Team and Storm Chaser powered by Lasky Cooper Law, for weather coverage you can count on.

