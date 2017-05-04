Magic happens at Oatland Island for the 'Fairy and Gnome Festival'

The Oatland Island Wildlife Center will hold the annual "Fair and Gnome Festival" May 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Children will search the enchanted forest for fairies, help construct a fairy village using all natural materials, show off their costumes in a fairy and gnome fashion show, and have fun dancing around theMaypolee. Other enchanting activities will include face painting, games, crafts, live animal encounters and concessions.

Cost for this fundraising event is regular admission as well as some activity fees.

Oatland Island Wildlife Center is a unit of the Savannah-Chatham County School System.

Click here for more information or call 912.395.1500.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.