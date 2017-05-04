Rescue Me: Callie, Belle

Save-A-Life will participate in the PetSmart Charities National Weekend Adoption event at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store on Saturday, May 6, from noon until 3 p.m.

Callie is a very sweet, loving tortoiseshell kitten about five-months-old. She is outgoing and seeks attention. She's also playful but enjoys some lap time after playing. Callie is good with young children and dogs. She is litterbox trained, current on vaccinations, and spayed. Contact Karen at jghick@bellsouth.net or at 912.598.0561.

Belle is an 11-month-old, 25-pound, cinnamon-colored Lab/Beagle mix. She is a medium-size/knee-high dog with the beautiful Beagle head. She is sweet and friendly and comes for a hug before she is off and playing again. She's spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, healthy, and hearty. She does well with other dogs and children. She is trained to sleep in a crate all night or on your bed. Belle is looking for an inside home with a fenced yard and a family who wants a very active little girl. To make an appointment to meet this little love bug, fill out a pre-adoption application here and send it to her foster mom, Holly, at holly.rolfes@era.com.

