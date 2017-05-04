17th Annual Consumer College held in Savannah

Helping senior citizens was the topic of "Consumer College" Thursday in Savannah.

The annual event is put on by the Chatham County S.A.L.T. Council, and features guest speakers from state and local law enforcement, legal services, and other programs to help seniors identify scammers and the ways they try to trick people.

"Seniors are certainly more vulnerable than much of the other population, and so we feel that this event serves them very well and they thank us for sponsoring it," said Jeanne O'Brien, 2017 Chair, Consumer College.

This is the seventeenth year the event has been held, and representatives say they will continue to hold more in the future.

