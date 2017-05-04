Proud to be a GA Farmer: Alan Sikes

If you think being a rocket scientist is complicated, you ought to see what it takes to be a farmer these days.

WTOC's Dal Cannady did just that when he caught up with a Vidalia onion farmer this week.

The best way to think of Vidalia onions is sauteed with a nice, juicy burger...but to get there, they may have started in Alan Sikes' filed in Collins, GA. Sikes grows about 48 million Vidalia onions a year, and most of what goes into that is invisible when you bite into that burger.

"We have field workers making $300 a day," said Sikes.

To harvest his 600 acres of onions, Sikes sends a couple of buses to Wahaka, MX each spring.

"We have to get them passports and visas. We bus them up here and they're fully insured under my insurance policy," he said.

He provides lodging and health benefits while they're here working.

"Some things, a lot of them are not used to, like refrigeration and the water, for example. In so many places where they're from, water is almost nonexistent. Here in Georgia, they feel they have an infinite amount of water to bathe and drink in, and on top of that, they have hot water," said Sikes.

Sikes works shoulder to shoulder with them in the small window of opportunity to harvest the onions.

"When it gets April and May, it's 80, 90, 100 hours a week. Make hay while the sun shines. If you're not willing to do that, you don't need to be in farming," he said.

For the 200 folks from Wahaka, MX and Alan Sikes, that question gets answered in the field every day.

