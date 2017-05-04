SCMPD investigating shooting in the 12400 block of Largo Drive in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 12400 block of Largo Drive in Savannah.

According to the SCMPD official Twitter account, an adult male was shot. The victim has sustained none-life threatening injuries.

Metro officers and Savannah-Chatham County school officers are on the scene. The shooting is down the street from Windsor Forest High School.

While no students were harmed, SCCPSS will have xtra officers @ nearby Windsor Forest High today & Friday following shooting @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/CmiSuJRwCH — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) May 4, 2017

"When something like this happens so close to campus, you just want to put in any extra step of precaution that you can to make sure students stay safe. If that means having a couple of officers on campus and visible all day long just to make sure anything happening in the community doesn't spill over onto our campuses, that's what they'll do," said Sheila Blanco, SCCPSS.

Everyone is urged to avoid the area while police investigate.

