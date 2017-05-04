Liberty Co. School System searching for new superintendent - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Liberty Co. School System searching for new superintendent

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Liberty County School System is looking for a new superintendent.

Officials tell us there was a mutual agreement between the board and current Superintendent, Dr. Valya Lee, to part ways.

Doctor Lee has served as superintendent since 2013.

The school system does have an online survey for input on what they're looking for in the next superintendent. 

