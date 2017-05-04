New regulations on school lunches having positive impact in Chatham County

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue wants to make school lunches great again.

This week, the USDA announced some major changes in nutrition requirements for school meal programs. The move partially rolls back rules former first lady Michelle Obama fought for as part of her healthy eating initiative. We did some digging to find out how our local schools will implement the changes.

Onetha Bonaparte is the school nutrition director for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. She says she's very pleased with Sonny Perdue's changes to school lunches.

"Now that we have changes, it's a relief on one hand. I knew the concept of making of children healthy was the idea, but fiscally/financially, it hurt the program," she said.

She is, of course, referring to the rules implemented by the Obama Administration in an effort to make school lunches healthier. So, here's what's changing. First, the Agriculture Department will delay an upcoming requirement to lower the amount of sodium in meals.

"We are meeting the criteria and it now allows us to increase sodium but not to the point where it's detrimental to the child," said Bonaparte.

Next, it will continue to allow waivers for regulations that all grains on the lunch line must be 50 percent whole grain.

"Whole grains, whole wheat, much more expensive than white flour."

Lastly, schools can also serve one percent flavored milk instead of the nonfat now required.

"One percent is good and it's cheaper. It will be cheaper for the program,"

Bonaparte says she thinks participation in school lunches will rise significantly because of these changes, and for parents who might be concerned about the nutritional value of the food at their child's school, she says, "They are good changes for the district and the students we provide meals for."

