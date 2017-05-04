Mother in care makes son's police academy graduation in Statesboro

A dozen police academy graduates walked across the stage in Statesboro Thursday morning, with proud families looking on.

We've all heard someone say wild horses couldn't keep them from something or another, but a veteran with her own health issues wasn't letting anything keep her away from seeing her son fulfill a milestone.

Cadets from Ogeechee Tech's Law Enforcement Academy marched into their graduation ceremony, and one mom made an entrance as well. Amy Hendrix watched as her son, Ben Thompson, moved a step closer to wearing a badge.

"Oh, I can't tell you how proud I am of him. This is something he's wanted for so long," said Navy Veteran, Amy Hendrix.

Parents traveled to the ceremony from far and wide. Amy came from the VA hospital in Dublin where she's in hospice care for COPD, but that couldn't stop her. During the 15-week course, Ben almost quit to be at her side when doctors didn't think she'd make it.

"I lost my dad back in 2015 and he and her were instrumental in me wanting to do this. He couldn't be here. He was, thank the Good Lord," Ben said.

For Mom, the joy of seeing her son complete this goal outweighed the red tape and requests she had to make.

"It took a while. I had to go through two or three chains to get here, but I meant I was coming. One way or another, I'd be here," Amy said.

Hendrix credits the Dublin VA and her nurses with getting her there for the once in a lifetime memory.

