Savannah High assistant principal reassigned after student-involved allegations

The assistant principal at Savannah High School is under fire after allegations were made about a student-involved incident.

WTOC reached out to officials at the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and they said the Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson has been placed into a different position within the school system while these allegations and investigation is going on.

"Which is standard protocol whenever an allegation like this comes to light,” said Sheila Blanco, with SCCPSS.

Blanco said that new job does not involve any dealings with students until the investigation is complete.

She says the investigation is from alleged misconduct by Johnson.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is now heading this investigation and they tell me on May 1 they were made aware of the allegations about a student-involved incident with a school employee at Savannah High. The details of the alleged incident have not been released.

Blanco said since Metro is now heading the investigation, she couldn't give specific details into what happened.

"Well, I can tell you is that earlier this week we became aware of an investigation into alleged misconduct by the assistant principal at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High,” said Blanco.

SCMPD also said there has been no arrest made in this case yet, but this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.