4 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for Hazlehurst pawn shop burglary

Dozens of guns stolen from a Hazlehurst pawn shop now have local and federal officers looking for those responsible.

Dozens of guns stolen from a Hazlehurst pawn shop now have local and federal officers looking for those responsible.

Four people have been arrested for stealing firearms at a Hazlehurst pawn shop.

Cedric Coley, 18, Kailin Brown, 20, Michael Cansler, 17, and Stacey Tarver, 18, were all arrested after breaking into the Golden Isles Pawn Shop Saturday.

According to police, the majority of the 19 stolen firearms were delivered to Hinesville. Thirteen of them were found when Cansler and Tarver were taken into custody Monday.

Two other firearms were found with Coley and Brown.

Police are hoping you can help them find 17-year old Daniel Bates, another suspect wanted in connection with the burglary.

They're also still searching for four remaining firearms.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.