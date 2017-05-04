Metro arrests man for armed robbery at S&S Food Mart

A man was arrested immediately after committing an armed robbery Wednesday night in Savannah.

Metro Police responded to the robbery at S&S Food Mart in the 2000 block of Delesseps Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Quentin Wright, got away from the scene but was quickly located and arrested. Police say the property taken during the incident was recovered and returned to the business.

"These are the outcomes we want," Special Investigations Section Commander Capt. Lenny Gunther said in a release. "Last night, our officers used a focused, coordinated approach to remove a violent offender from the streets. Because of their efforts, Wright cannot continue to cause social harm in our city."

Wright was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated assault. He was also served with two outstanding warrants from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

