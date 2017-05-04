Good News: Savannah Fire Awards

There may be no group of professionals who perform their job less for the glory of it than firefighters - but it's only right that they receive some from time to time.

Three men were called forward on Thursday at the Savannah Fire Awards Luncheon, but in their minds, they represented 351 men and women committed to serving the community through the Savannah Fire and Emergency Services.

“It's humbling to be honored here simply because it's a group effort,’’ said Captain Ira Harper. “It's not an individual award.’’

The top individuals in Savannah Fire were recognized with the Savannah Fire Firefighter, Officer and Rookie of the Year Awards, honored for the ways their service distinguished them from the group.

"Everybody is expected to participate in the emergency type stuff,’’ said Savannah Fire Chief, Charles Middleton. “These guys are recognized for what they've done that is above and beyond what we do every day.’’

Every day in the fire department presents its own unpredictability and potential dangers.

Firefighter of the Year, Brian Smith, Officer of the Year Ira Harper and Rookie of the Year, Scott Boudreau all found ways to help the department handle those responsibilities better.

"If I'm going to do something, I want to try to do it the best I can,’’ said Smith. “It isn't really an option to try to do something because I've enjoyed this since the first day on the floor. It's always been fun to put in the extra effort.’’

The honorees were less interested in personal credit than putting their team and their department first, even when it came to their awards.

"The leadership of several previous captains and administrations,’’ said Smith, “put me in place to receive this honor today.’’

"You see these guys come to work early in the morning,’’ Harper added. “They don't have to be on duty until 8 o'clock, but they get there at 6:30 or 7 o'clock because they're afraid they're going to miss something. When you love something as much as we do, it's hard to get it out of your system.’’

It was still fitting to salute those deemed to do that job best over the last year.

"Fire service is very competitive,’’ said Middleton. “People come in and they give of themselves and it's just important for us to recognize.’’

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.