National Day of Prayer recognized in Chatham County

Christians from every denomination gathered in front of the Chatham County Courthouse on Thursday for the 66th Annual National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. Twelve different pastors led the crowds, praying for many different issues, elected officials, and the military.

"We need to pray for our nation, for our president, for our new president, for the new administration in the White House. I mean, it is the National Day of Prayer for the nation, and so our national leader, as well as our city and our county, will be strongly lifted up," said coordinator, Judith Herren.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

