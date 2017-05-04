Extras needed for 'Love at the Shore' filming on Tybee Island

CDC Extras Savannah says Friday is the last day "Love at the Shore" - a TV movie - will be shooting on Tybee Island.

Production added a small scene of beachgoers, and they're looking for men and women of all ethnicities who have not already worked on the movie set. You must be at least 17-years-old, have a social security number, and be able to work all day - meaning any time of day. They stress that you do not submit on any day that you would not be available all day long.

If you're interested, you must submit two pictures. The rate is $64/8. Email photos to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com, and include your name, email, phone number, all sizes, and the city you currently live in.

Please do not submit if you live more than two hours away - unless you regularly work in Savannah.

