Gov. Nathan Deal signs HB 280: Campus Carry Bill

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed House Bill 280, known as the Campus Carry Bill, into law on Thursday afternoon.

The bill permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.

This bill is similar to a bill Gov. Deal vetoed in 2016, HB 859, which permitted a weapons carry license holder to carry a concealed weapon into certain areas of a college campus that had previously been prohibited.

According to a release from the governor's office, HB 280 prohibits the carrying of a concealed weapon by anyone, including weapons carry license holders, on the following areas of a college campus:

Buildings or property used for athletic sporting events;

Student housing, including but not limited to dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses;

Any preschool or childcare space;

Any room or space being used for classes related to a college and career academy or other specialized school;

Any room or space used for classes in which high school students are enrolled through a dual enrollment program, including, but not limited to, classes related to the “Move on When Ready Act”;

Any faculty, staff, or administrative offices; and,

Rooms where disciplinary proceedings are conducted.

