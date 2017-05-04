SCCPSS board chooses Dr. Ann Levett as school superintendent candidate

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced the next superintendent candidate for area schools.

Dr. Ann Levett has been selected to replace the retiring superintendent, Dr. Thomas Lockamy. Dr. Levett currently serves as the school district’s deputy superintendent and chief academic officer.

Four candidates were interviewed during the second round of interviews on Thursday. The field had been narrowed down from a total of 97 completed applications.

Dr. Lockamy is retiring at the end of the 2016-17 School Year.

In no sooner than 14 days, the school board will convene to vote in a public meeting on the superintendent selection. The meeting date will be announced and posted to the school district’s website at www.sccpss.com.

