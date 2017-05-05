NWS heads to Garden City Friday to survey damage of possible tornado

See power outage updates for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

See power outage updates for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Severe weather damaged several businesses along Highway 80 in Garden City on Thursday evening.

Severe weather damaged several businesses along Highway 80 in Garden City on Thursday evening.

Police have been out patrolling the hardest hit areas all night because they had issues with looters targeting damaged businesses. (Source: WTOC)

The storm caused significant damage to the Advanced Auto Parts store on Highway 80 in Garden City. (Source: WTOC)

A severe weather system swept through much of the area Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy winds and rain and leaving behind significant damage.

Not all of the area experienced the severe storm. In Garden City, the most significant damage occurred just south of Hwy 80.

According to Chatham County officials, it is estimated that 14 structures in Chatham County were damaged by the storm. Five minor injuries were reported with one person going to the hospital for treatment.

Several homes damaged. Lots of debris in @GardenCityGa. I'll have a live report at 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/NkwZXwiMxq — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) May 5, 2017

Vehicles damaged extensively by flying, falling debris at Garden City Auto Center. Damage path extends back to 516, per witness. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/2cU5dfHQzn — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) May 5, 2017

Cleanup has already begun across the area. Police have been out patrolling the hardest hit areas all night because they had issues with looters targeting damaged businesses.

STORM DAMAGE left behind yesterday at the Quick Stop on HWY 80 in Garden City. Awning on truck stop side destroyed. @WTOC11 #FAD pic.twitter.com/Osgr3orFh0 — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) May 5, 2017

Several power outages are still being reported Friday morning. Click here to check the online outage maps for your area.

The Savannah-Chatham County School System says there will be school on Friday. Officials tell us there will be no delays or closures.

The National Weather Service will head to Garden City on Friday to survey the damage and determine if an actual tornado touched down.

The American Red Cross was on scene in Garden City Thursday night and began to assess the damage created by the possible tornado. If you have any questions for the Red Cross, call 1-800-338-4894.

As a reminder, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency has set up a command post at the Advance Auto Parts located at 22 W Highway 80 in Garden City.

The storm also brought some decent sized hail to the area, including parts of Jesup. And in Richmond Hill, a viewer sent us video of dark storm clouds rolling over the Oak Point neighborhood just outside of the Richmond Hill city limits. Coastal Electric Cooperative says more than 1,300 members lost power in the Bryan County area, but most of those outages were restored overnight.

Now in Richmond Hill, tree debris left behind for some residents. Details in a LIVE report. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/3NeR9sdXED — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) May 5, 2017

We'll have Team Coverage of the storm's aftermath throughout the morning on THE News at Daybreak. Watch our live stream here.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Join us now on #WTOCDaybreak for continued #SevereWX follow-ups from #GardenCity @NWS will be surveying the area today! pic.twitter.com/EmLlcWQ4dA — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) May 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.