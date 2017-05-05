'Unbelievable, I'm speechless. I've lived here for several years - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

'Unbelievable, I'm speechless. I've lived here for several years and never seen anything like this before.' | Residents recount storm right now on Bounce

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
Salena Mitchell Rawls, Garden City resident. (Source: WTOC) Salena Mitchell Rawls, Garden City resident. (Source: WTOC)
GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

"It's unbelievable, I'm speechless. I've lived over here for several years and I've never seen anything like this before," Salena Mitchell Rawls, Garden City resident.

Residents give their account of Thursday's severe storm right now on Bounce Savannah.

Watch our live stream here

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly