Aggravated assault suspect arrest leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they have arrested an aggravated assault suspect.

SCMPD’s Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) initiated a traffic stop near DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road on April 22, but the vehicle fled and intentionally struck a police vehicle.

Police say the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Gentry, ran from the vehicle, leaving behind a large amount of a controlled substance.

Warrants were issued for Gentry and he was successfully arrested around 7 p.m. on May 3 in the 100 block of West 32nd Street.

Officials say during a search of Gentry’s home, more drugs and a stolen firearm were found.

Gentry was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and additional drug-related and traffic offenses.

