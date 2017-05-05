Convicted Glennville arsonist sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood sentenced Jonathan Shane Culbreth, 21, to five years in federal prison after he started a fire on June 5, 2016 that destroyed historic buildings in the heart of downtown Glennville.

Culbreth started the fire by burning a junk pile in a back alley. The ensuing blaze took more than 13 hours to control, and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies in four counties were needed to extinguish the fire.

Culbreth will serve his federal sentence with no possibility of parole and will be placed on probation for three years following his release from prison. He will also be required to pay back $892,410 to the businesses affected by the crime.

