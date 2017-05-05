NWS investigating severe weather damage in Garden City

The National Weather Service is working to determine whether or not severe damage in Garden City, GA was caused by a tornado.

Crews have portions of Highway 80 fenced off because the Advanced Auto Parts looks like it was ripped to shreds.

Crews worked throughout the night to restore power and clear debris from Highway 80. Nearly 14 structures were damaged, but the Advanced Auto Parts suffered some of the worst damage. Officials from the National Weather Service have been out here all afternoon assessing just how long, wide and strong this storm may have been.

Officials held a news conference this afternoon saying they believe the storm took about a three-mile path, but they are still very perplexed and concerned about why the radar didn't indicate any conditions that may have caused this type of damage.

"One of the things it says to me is it's very isolated, and when you have a very isolated area of damage, you figure just how difficult that might be to detect on the radar," said National Weather Service's Ron Morales. "For this particular one, one of the things that are very very concerning is it did not look strong on the radar. It's troubling to us. we are very concerned and we are going to look into why that might have been. These are relatively small areas when you are talking about the size of the earth. Even a three-mile path is a pinpoint on earth," said Ron Morales, National Weather Service.

Officials with the NWS said the most disturbing element to them is the fact that there were 14 structures damaged.

They said that's how quick and isolated this storm was.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service said they are working to determine just how strong the wind was and how far and wide this storm traveled. In fact, there's a lot of engineering that goes into this process because they have to look at the structure, the condition of the structure, it's age, the materials, etc.

A lot of that is factored in when they are determining the strength of the storm. The mayor, city manager, and Congressman Buddy Carter were in Garden City on Friday, and all of them are anxious to hear what comes of this investigation

"We're still waiting to hear from the National Weather Service as to why there was no warning and what we can do better next time and see if there are problems that need to be fixed,” said Carter.

"We go through and we look at the damage and then we have to go back and assess how much wind speed would have knocked a wall down or taken a roof partly off or snapped trees, so we have to ascertain how much wind speed it takes to do that. It's essentially an engineering problem at that point," Morales said.

Congressman Carter has expressed concerns about the lack of sirens, but the National Weather Service also echoed those same exact concerns. They are very concerned, and that's part of the investigation. They, too, want to know why the radar didn't indicate this as a severe storm.

Officials hope to release their findings as early as tonight as to whether they believe this was, in fact, a tornado.

