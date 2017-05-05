Congressman Buddy Carter weighs in on new health care bill

One of the congressmen who voted for the new health care bill in the House is our own Buddy Carter.

We caught up with him as he arrived in Savannah Friday morning to talk about the achievement, and why he thinks the bill passed the House. Congressman Carter attributes the success in the House to key amendments to the bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The congressman says amendments like the Palmer-Schweikert amendment are adding millions into pools of funds to ensure Americans with preexisting conditions remained covered. He says anyone with preexisting conditions will have accessibility to any insurance. Republican leaders have three main amendment priorities when it comes to the American Health Care Act: children stay on their parents' insurance until they turn 26, taking care of people with preexisting conditions, and creating a stable transition from Obamacare if it's repealed.

The bill passing the House on Thursday aims to get rid of health care changes, meaning you'll get insurance through your employer or through the individual market. While there won't be any subsidies for health care plan consumers, there will be tax credits.

"When you're in the employer market, you're paying for your part of the insurance with pretax dollars. When you're in the individual market, you're paying for your premiums with post-tax dollars, so what we're trying to do is level that playing field there, and allow those who are in the individual market to get the same tax benefit that those in the employer market are getting," said Congressman Carter.

Not everyone in Congressman Carter's district is as enthusiastic as he is about the option on the table to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"Last night, one of the worst bills that has ever been introduced was passed in Congress,” said Melissa Burkholder, who was protesting AHCA at Rep. Carter’s office.

Burkholder summoned a flash mob in front of Buddy Carter's Savannah office to let her Congressman how she and others feel about the legislation.

The group's concerns fall in line with those of many other Americans who forced House Republicans to make amendments to the bill that didn't even get a vote back in March. Those concerns include dropped health coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and the potential for higher premium costs for the middle and lower-middle class.

"The middle class and the lower-middle class will pay more than they've ever paid in their lives for insurance,” said Burkholder.

Congressman Carter contests that if the American Health Care Acts replaces the ACA, that people will see lower premiums and deductibles.

"If you look at the legislation you will see that it will prohibit insurance companies from charging those with pre-existing conditions any more than anyone else. It'll have in there where they can't do that,” said Rep. Carter.

Carter says the bill would allow $138 billion over a decade to go into high-risk pools, to help states ensure coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

"If it turns out that it's not enough, we will revisit that. But we're going to make sure that they're taken care of, that was one of our priorities,” said Rep. Carter.

Carter says other main focuses and amendments aim to create a smooth transition from the ACA, and that children still have the ability to stay on their parent’s insurance through the age of 26.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.