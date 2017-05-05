Tim's Take: Derby horse has one eye

The national weather service is working to determine whether or not severe damage in Garden City, GA was caused by a tornado.More >>
The national weather service is working to determine whether or not severe damage in Garden City, GA was caused by a tornado.More >>
One of the congressmen who voted for the new health care bill in the House is our own Buddy Carter.More >>
One of the congressmen who voted for the new health care bill in the House is our own Buddy Carter.More >>
Children shooting for the stars is always worth celebrating, and they did exactly that at the Isle of Hope School on Friday.More >>
Children shooting for the stars is always worth celebrating, and they did exactly that at the Isle of Hope School on Friday.More >>
Things look much different along Highway 80 now than they did after Saturday's severe weather blew through.More >>
Things look much different along Highway 80 now than they did after Saturday's severe weather blew through.More >>
The Most Exciting Three Minutes in Sports will have a sentimental twist on Saturday.More >>
The Most Exciting Three Minutes in Sports will have a sentimental twist on Saturday.More >>