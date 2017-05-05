Tim's Take: Derby horse has one eye

The Most Exciting Three Minutes in Sports will have a sentimental twist on Saturday.

There should be one clear favorite for the Kentucky Derby, no matter what the odds say.

I've had picks that have run for the Derby that have run like they had three legs, but never one like the horse I'll be pulling for this weekend.

"Nothing in his races or in his training would ever let you know that he's missing an eye."

At 30-1, Patch is hardly the betting favorite in Saturday's Run for the Roses. In fact, only two of the 20 entries are considered more of a long shot, but how could a one-eyed horse going against one of the strongest fields in horse racing not be the sentimental favorite?

"Around the barn, he's a constant pro, and on the racetrack, he's done everything right; he's taken everything like a seasoned pro," said Patch's trainer, Todd Pletcher.

Pletcher has three horses in this year's Derby, and while some might be faster, none will be quicker to steal hearts than Patch, who lost his left eye a year ago after suffering what appeared to be some kind of infection.

"We weren't winning the battle, so we sent him to a clinic in Saratoga and they continued to try and medicate it and do whatever they could for another week, and eventually, unfortunately, we couldn't save the eye," Pletcher said.

You might think missing his left eye might present a challenge with all the left turns in horse racing, but so far for Patch, it hasn't been a problem.

"None of the riders ever feel him carrying himself any differently and you know, even in his first start, he was behind horses, dirt in his face, and I was amazed at how well he handled all that," said Pletcher.

The recent Louisville Derby winner does have one obstacle Saturday that is more about his legs than his eye.

"He's only had three starts, and you know, we'd like him to have a little more experience and seasoning, and that has nothing to do with having one eye. That would be the case with any horse making its first start," said Pletcher.

Maybe a lack of experience won't hold Patch back after everything he's already experienced.

