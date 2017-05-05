Join WTOC in the 2017 MS Walk, honoring our own Don Logana

Saturday, we'll walk to remember a friend.

Join WTOC Saturday for the 2017 MS Walk, being held this year in memory of WTOC Morning Anchor, Don Logana.

It's quiet Friday, with just the occasional runner going by, but Saturday, Daffin Park will be buzzing with activity and emotion for the MS Walk - and this year, in addition to raising money for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis, Savannah will be walking to remember its greatest MS champion.

Don Logana raised tens of thousands of dollars for MS every year, knocking on doors all around the city, accepting donations of any size. He was often honored as one of the most successful MS fundraisers in the Southeast. This year's walk will be dedicated to Don, whom we lost in a car accident six months ago. WTOC will be supporting this event more than ever before, with a large team on hand including anchors, reporters, producers, and top management. We'll be thinking about our friend and colleague just as we have every day for the last six months.

Don had friends everywhere, and walk organizers are expecting their largest crowd ever, demonstrating how much he was loved - and how much he is still missed.

"Everybody out here walking for MS, something he was passionate about, something he cared about and everybody showing up, it's going to mean a lot to him. It means a lot that his family is here, and it means a lot that all these people are showing up and showing their community support to his family. Don was a part of this community," said

Tony Rahn, one of Don's closest friends in Savannah, started Team Don Logana, and so far, that team has raised the most money - more than $17,000. WTOC is part of that team and would love for you to join us Saturday at 10 a.m. for the MS Walk in honor of Don Logana.

To help continue Don's legacy, you can make a donation here. We also want you to take a picture with your donation amount, hashtag it with #WTOCTeamDon, and post it on Instagram or Twitter. Your picture will appear on the site. You can also sign up to walk with Team WTOC.

"This MS thing you had going for your sister, it really touched a lot of people's hearts, just like you touched mine 10 years ago. Until we meet you again, on behalf of the Lovezolla family and Sharon and myself, we love ya brother," said Josh Lewis.

