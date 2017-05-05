Power, traffic lights restored after severe weather in Garden City

Things look much different along Highway 80 now than they did after Saturday's severe weather blew through.

Traffic is now back to normal a day after the possible tornado passed through Garden City. Power crews and teams from Garden City and DOT worked through the night and early Friday morning to get power and traffic lights restored.

"Traffic lights were back up operational. Businesses have their electricity this morning, so in a period of 8-10 hours overnight, a lot happened," said Ron Feldner, City Manager, Garden City.

Feldner says they got debris off the roads, but quite a bit remains on private property, and they'll be working with those owners to see what they can do to help.

