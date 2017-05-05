Richmond Hill residents cleaning up debris left by Thursday's severe weather

Several towns in our viewing area are cleaning the mess left behind by Thursday’s severe weather.

Some people in Richmond Hill had a lot of tree debris and property damage. Residents tell us they were only expecting a thunderstorm but when the storm passed through, they were shocked.

With the help of neighbors and Robertson Land Clearing, some of the mess has been cleaned up.

"Trees were flying, my trampoline was flying, my grill was flying. A tree uprooted and smashed my boat. It all happened in five minutes and was done,” said Tawnia Eroshevich, a Richmond Hill resident.

Eroschevich told WTOC that Thursday’s storm left behind more damage than Hurricane Matthew.

