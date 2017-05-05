Good News: NASA Student Astronaut Challenge

Children shooting for the stars is always worth celebrating, and they did exactly that at the Isle of Hope School on Friday.

During the school's STEM Day, the 10 student astronauts who entered and finished second nationally in the NASA Student Astronaut Challenge at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this year were recognized for their achievement.

This is the first time Isle of Hope has entered the competition and they were the only Georgia school to reach the finals. The team beat many schools that have dedicated space studies programs, mostly because of the hard work each of the 10 students put in.

"These kids stayed after school two, three hours a day on top of their other clubs and sports and homework. They wanted this and they pushed hard and it just shows you that you don't have to have the newest bells and whistles, you just have to have the imagination and creativity to be able to make something happen, and I think that's what we saw today," said Wade Smith, Technology Instructor, Isle of Hope School.

NASA Commander Stane Kimbrough sent a congratulatory message to the Isle of Hope School that was delivered during Friday's assembly.

