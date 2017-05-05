Savannah Fire & EMS breaks ground on new Sweet Water Station

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services breaking ground on its newest station Friday.

The three-acre site will soon be home to the new Sweet Water Station subdivision. The $3 million project cost covers all construction and site work.

The facility, nearly 10,000 square feet, will replace the old one on Chevis Road. Firefighters assigned to Engine 15 will work out of it in just about a year.

Chief Charles Middleton tells us this is a big step up.

"Having this station here gives us the ability to respond further into the city. It also gets us out of what we've been operating out of, which was an old, double-wide trailer, so this will be a permanent facility,” said Savannah Fire & Emergency Services Chief Charles Middleton.

The new fire station will include three apparatus bays and office space. There's also common areas, sleeping areas, a kitchen, bathroom and shower facilities.

