Business owners in Garden City feeling huge severe weather impact

Thursday's storm damage has had an effect on many people in Garden City, including some business owners.

We caught up with one of them on Friday who says he pulled up just a minute or two after the storm did it's worst. Now, he's wondering how long it will take to recover.

The owner of Garden City Auto Center says all but two vehicles on the lot suffered damage - some were totaled. Some belonged to him, and some belonged to customers. Now, they're in worse shape than when they came to the shop. He says he has some insurance, but he's not sure it will cover all that he's lost.

"We're approaching 24 hours in just an hour or so, and I still feel like I've been punched in the chest; very nervous, very anxious. It's a lifetime to build up a business, even though it's a small business," said Jason O'Neil.

O'Neil wanted to especially thank the public safety crews who were out Thursday to help people, as well as the utility crews and DOT who scrambled to get power restored and get things going again.

O'Neil isn't sure how long it will take him to do the same.

