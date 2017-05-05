Homes damaged on Alfred Street in Garden City

Many residents along Alfred Street in Garden City reported damage to their homes and property.

The city has already been in the area trimming any fallen trees and picking up debris.

An 88-year-old homeowner had lived here since 1967 saying he's never seen anything like this before. He says he heard lots of wind and despite damage to the outside, he says the inside is Ok. He and his dog made it through just fine.

His next-door neighbor is an army vet saying he was just worried about his wife. They were very shaken up and right now they still can’t find their trash can or mailbox.

"Just a gust of wind is all I remember. I went to the front door and saw these trees breaking up and I knew it was a little bit more than just a gust of wind,” said Lloyd Kahlich.

"My garage is completely destroyed. The whole wall is out the roof is off. I have holes in my house I had a big tree back here, a pecan tree. It's leaning over in my neighbor’s yard, my boat and everything turned around,” said Floyd Cohens.

Both homes are livable and they now wait for insurance adjustors. They will be cleaning up all weekend.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.