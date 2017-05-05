Tormenta FC announces plans to explore move to professional division in 2019

Tormenta FC president, Darin Van Tassell announced Friday the organization's intentions to explore a move to USL 3 in 2019.

The change in level would make Tormenta a professional team, moving the organization from the amateur level of the Premier Development League.

The United Soccer League announced in March of this year the plans to launch a third division league in 2019.

Two things Van Tassell stated was needed to help make the change was an expansion in ownership base and the construction of their own stadium.

Van Tassell announced plans to try to build a 5,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that will be located at The Clubhouse in Statesboro.

If the move happens, the change would make Statesboro a professional athletic town for the first time in the city’s history.

