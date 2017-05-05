Operation Rolling Thunder returning to Chatham County

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's Operation Rolling Thunder is returning to Savannah for the third time to assist Savannah-Chatham Metro Police in reducing traffic fatalities and injuries.

According to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Chatham County consistently has one of the state's highest traffic fatality rates outside of the Atlanta area.

"Somehow people got the idea traffic laws aren't for them. So, we are going to have all these extra officers over the summer looking for dangerous situations,” said District 4 Alderman Julian Miller.

The mission of Operation Rolling Thunder is to reduce the number of crashes by conducting a high visibility campaign that focuses on dangerous driving behaviors. Officers from the Thunder Task Force, Georgia State Patrol and jurisdictions throughout the area will assist in the operation, which kicks off Friday and will continue through the summer.

