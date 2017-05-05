Lowery testifies in Montgomery Co. sheriff murder trial - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Lowery testifies in Montgomery Co. sheriff murder trial

COCHRAN, GA (WTOC) -

A man accused of murder took the stand Friday to defend himself.

The Vidalia Advance tells us Jim Lowery stands accused of leading officers on a chase including Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor.

The sheriff crashed during the chase and prosecutors charged Lowery and his girlfriend Dixie Best with murder.

Lowery testified that he fled from officers was that his father was shot in a confrontation with law officers decades ago. 

The defense rested their case Friday and attorneys from both sides will bring final arguments Monday morning.

