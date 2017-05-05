Lowery testifies in Montgomery Co. sheriff murder trial

Nearly two years after the chase and deadly crash, a jury in Cochran, GA will decide if Jim Lowery and Dixie Best should be held responsible for the death of Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor.

Murder trial underway after 2015 death of Montgomery Co. Sheriff

The trial continues for a couple accused of killing Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor in 2015.

Medical examiner testifies in 2015 murder trial of Montgomery Co. sheriff

A man accused of murder took the stand Friday to defend himself.

The Vidalia Advance tells us Jim Lowery stands accused of leading officers on a chase including Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor.

The sheriff crashed during the chase and prosecutors charged Lowery and his girlfriend Dixie Best with murder.

Lowery testified that he fled from officers was that his father was shot in a confrontation with law officers decades ago.

The defense rested their case Friday and attorneys from both sides will bring final arguments Monday morning.

