SCMPD: 2 dead after being shot in car at Georgia, Mississippi avenues in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal double-shooting at Georgia and Mississippi avenues in Savannah.

Acccording to officers on the scene, both adult male victims were shot in a car around 10:47 p.m. Friday.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital before being pronounced deceased.

The victims and suspects knew each other, according to police. There is no suspect in custody at this time.

