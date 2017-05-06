Saturday weather promises refreshing early morning lows, windy afternoons

A cold front will approach from the northwest later today, passing off the coast on Sunday morning.

The front will move away from the area Sunday, followed by high pressure through early next week.

A backdoor cold front will stall to the north during mid-week before a stronger cold front begins to impact the area later in the week.

Saturday morning will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds will range from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. West winds will vary from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. West winds will range from 10 to 15 mph. Sunday evening will be clear, with lows around 50. West winds will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 80. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night will also be mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday night is going to be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday is going to be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday night will also be mostly clear. Lows will stay in the mid-60s.

Thursday will only be mostly sunny, as highs stay around 90. Thursday night will get mostly cloudy as lows remain in the mid-60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

